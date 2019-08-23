Naked Attraction contestant Antoni Sumner from Ingol knocked of dating show out because his eyebrows were "too good"

A naked contestant on a TV dating show who made it to the final three was knocked out because his eyebrows weren’t bushy enough.

Antoni Sumner, 29, from Ingol, Preston, who appeared on Naked Attraction, was told he was not boyfriend material by Stephanie when she told him she couldn’t date a man whose eyebrows were better than hers.

The Channel 4 programme sees a clothed person select one contestant to date from six naked people, whose bodies are revealed slowly, from the feet up.

Personal trainer Antoni, who spends £50 to have his hair braided and beard shaped each week, told the Post he had no nerves as his body was scrutinised on television.

He said: “I was excited because I’m a bubbly person. I was looking forward to it, to seeing the girl.

“It was fantastic, a right good laugh. I loved very moment of it so much.

“I was in the blue pod. I got down to the last three. She didn’t pick me because my eyebrows were better than hers.

“She said something like, ‘Your eyebrows are too good for me.’ I said if you want a guy with bushy eyebrows then I’m not for you.

“I didn’t fancy the girl one bit - like not at all.”

Antoni has a weekly beauty regime to make sure he looks his best and preparing for the show was no exception. “I’m very imagey,” he said.

“My hair costs £50 a week I get it braided. It’s so long. I shape up my beard as well every Friday without fail. If I can’t get to my barber’s, there’s problems.”

He was one of 55,000 people who applied to appear on Naked Attraction which was filmed in April at Media City, Salford.

“All my friends and family have always said I’ve got the perfect personality to go on TV,” he said.

“I turned up to the audition and they absolutely loved me.

"At the audition, I had to do press ups naked.”