The BBC has just released more details about their upcoming documentary on reality star and boxer Tommy Fury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in February, Manchester born former Love Island star Tommy, 26, revealed he was preparing to release his own documentary.

The professional boxer, who also frequents Morecambe often to visit brother Tyson, confirmed that cameras had been following him around for months to gather material for a new fly-on-the wall docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of Tommy’s own documentary came just a month after his wife - reality star Molly Mae Hughes- released her own documentary called ‘Molly Mae: Behind it All’ and a year after the pair of them, who share a daughter called Bambi, featured in Tyson’s documentary ‘At Home With the Furys’.

It also came during a time when Tommy and Molly - who met on Live Island in 2019- were split up (although they have since gotten back together) and the boxer had spent a year out of the ring following a hand injury.

What’s the documentary about?

In February, the BBC revealed that the show would “follow Tommy Fury as he attempts to get his life back on track the only way a Fury knows how”.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, explained: “The gloves are off in this candid, access all areas insight into the real life of Tommy Fury. With unprecedented insights, audiences will see Tommy as they never have before. Whilst he remains undefeated in his boxing career, he is also determined to remain on his feet outside of the ring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The promotional image for Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury. | BBC

So what’s new?

Since the announcement, not much else has been revealed about the documentary until yesterday when the BBC shared a trailer for the programme alongside the news that it would be released on Tuesday, August 19 2025.

In the trailor, a topless Tommy tells the camera: “My life has been absolute torture for the past six months. Horrible. Going out in public, getting screamed at and when you go out in public. and someone says something, what you meant to do? Top your head and f****** walk on?

“The reason why, you know, all of this is here [gestures to his house] is because of social media and it’s because you have a profile and it’s because people are intersted in you. If you didn’t, you’d be f*****. You wouldn’t earn a penny so it’s tough, it’s just been a constant-”

Whilst Tommy was speaking, the camera panned to his and Tyson’s father John and the 60-year-old then takes this opportunity to interrupt and say “It’s not tough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy replies “It has, it’s been horrible” as John continues “It’s in your head. Has anybody died? There’s no one dead, is there?” before his son responds “no-one died but f**** hell.”

John then says: “Your baby’s healthy, you live in a nice house, you got a good car. You’re flying high. It’s your mind tkaing over you.

“F*** ‘em all and live your life and enjoy what you’ve got or else you’ll never be happy.”

Tommy continues: “I’m not bothered about anyone else’s opinions, what I’m saying is, I wanna know when I’m back in the ring and what the f*** direction my life’s taking cause all I’m doing at the moment is-”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well guess what?”, his dad interrupts again, “every boxer in the world’s got this problem.

“You take too much for granted but I’m an old school kind of man. You’re never gonna learn off today’s people.”

The reality star replies “I know but that’s not the world-” before his dad cuts in “’cause they don’t know anything!”

Sticking to their respective points Tommy says “That’s not the world we’re living in today, it’s not like it was in the 80s” as John says “Well guss what? You’re gonna have a very unhappy life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy’s retort “Well that’s it because that’s today’s world” is then met by stern words from his dad who says: “Come on man, give it a break, you’re overthinking everything. Get a grip, know your worth and march on forward. And we’re sat here [does a whiny voice] ‘social medai doesn’t like me’ - get me out of here.”