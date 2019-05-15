Music festival in Preston will celebrate life of Rosie Darbyshire and fundraise for her young son

A music festival will remember mum-of-one Rosie Darbyshire who was found dead in Ribbleton.

The charitable function is being held to celebrate the person that Rosie was and also to raise funds for her young son.

Rosie’s friend and fellow musician Muss Moinuddin, 27, said: “I met her through friends and we played music together. She was into all sorts from electric to rock to punk rock.

“She was good friends with a lot of people in the area. I thought of the idea and I thought my friends would be able to help out.

“I just wanted to be able to celebrate who she was.

“All the money will go in a bank for her son who will be able to access it when he’s 18. It can help him start up his life.”

Live bands, acoustic and DJ sets are planned for the day in Preston. Circus performers using LED lights will also entertain crowds with their hi-jinks and visitors will be able to have their faces painted and enjoy various stalls and a raffle.

Amy Roberts, 27, said: “She was eccentric, bubbly, always up for fun and always laughing. She was easy to get along with.

“I have known her through friends who went to the same high school since I was about 14. We were close back then.

“She liked a lot of genres of music. We’ll have the bands indoors and the DJs playing outside. We will have people performing who were close friends of Rosie.”

Rosie’s body was found on the pavement in Pope Lane, Ribbleton, close to the junction with Village Drive, in the early hours of Thursday, February 7.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the 27-year-old died after suffering catastrophic head injuries.

Rosie’s 25-year-old boyfriend Benjamin Topping of St George’s Road, Preston, has been charged on suspicion of murder since his arrest on February 7.

• The festival, only for people aged 18 and over, takes place at the Ships and Giggles on Saturday, 1pm-10pm.