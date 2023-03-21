Now her determined mum, who is orginally from Kirkham, is trying to raise funds for treatment which she says could radically improve the quality of her daughter’s life – but is not available through the NHS.

Jordan Jones, 25, of Freckleton, had been a fit and healthy young woman with a promising career in the police ahead of her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the top Police Cadets in the county, Jordan was also the first female High Sheriff Cadet in Lancashire and was excelling in a policing and criminology course at university.

Talented police cadet Jordan Jones is struggling with the devastating effects of a brain tumour

But in May 2021 a spell of blurred vision and a visit to the opticians led to a devastating diagnosis – Jordan had a brain tumour which was inoperable.

The tumour has now taken most of her sight, with only has 20 per cent vision in one eye and no vision in the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She needs a wheelchair as walking tires her out and gets her out of breath, as the tumour triggered a series of other health setbacks – a stoke, a series of seizures and then the discovery that Jordan also has epilepsy.

Jordan Jones was one of Lancashire's top police cadets

Although there is no cure, Jordan’s mum Sarah Copestake says a medicine called Avastin would be able to reduce the swelling in her daughter’s brain without some of the side effects of the steroids she is currently on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But by a twist of bad luck, it is usually used to treat colon cancer and is not licensed to treat brain tumours.

Community nurse Sarah, 47, who now lives in Ashton, Preston, says the treatment is not available at Royal Preston Hospital – so she is fundraising to be able to pay for it privately.

Sarah said: “I will do anything I can to improve the quality of Jordan’s life.

Jordan Jones with parents Lee Jones and Sarah Copestake

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The consultant has found a treatment that might help get her off the steroids as these are causing problems with her mobility due to the increased weight she has gain as a side effect.

"The treatment Avastin is not licensed for brain tumours or funded in the NHS.

"But there is evidence it works on helping swelling on the brain which is one of the complications Jordan has.

"If she could get this treatment, it would help with getting her off the steroids and hopefully she can improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a vital treatment for her and our only option at the moment.

" I am a working community nurse and see the effects of brain tumours in my job. It breaks my heart to see my daughter go through all this. However she never complains and always continues to smile.”

Sarah, a mum-of-four, has set up a GoFundM page and a target of £5,000 and in just two weeks has raised toughly half that amount.

The tumour has proved to be a particularly devastating one which has made normal treatment more difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has grown around Jordan’s brain “like a tree root” and after a biopsy was performed at Royal Preston Hospital, Jordan suffered a stroke and needed a drain to deal with the build-up of fluid.

Rounds of radiotherapy were followed by chemotherapy but this made Jordan so ill it had to be halted and late last year she suffered more seizures and was then diagnosed with epilepsy.

Sarah hopes that if Jordan can be treated with Avastin, it may help Jordan to be well enough for more chemotherapy.

Jordan’s family – mum Sarah, dad Lee Jones and her sisters Georgina, Jade and Jessica, are rallying round and have been heartened by the support they have received from friends and in Sarah’s home town of Kirkham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah added: “Jordan’s nephews and niece’s idolise her and she never complains – she is more concerned for how everyone else is feeling.

"It’s heartbreaking – she said she’s had to kiss goodbye to her police career – but she has been so brave.”