Multi-vehicle collision on M6 sees all lanes blocked as police and air ambulance deal with incident
All lanes have been blocked and traffic stopped on the M6 southbound between junctions 17 and 16 as North West Motorway Police and Ambulance Service are currently at the scene of a multi-lane collision.
Both directions between J17 Sandbach and J16 Stoke-on Trent are closed and motorists are advised to find an alternative route as there will be around a 45 minute delay and up to five miles of congestion. Two out of three lanes have been closed within roadworks due to the multi-vehicle collision. North West Police, National Highways Traffic Officers, Cheshire Fire Service and North West Ambulance are all attending the scene.
North West Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a multi-lane collision, M6 southbound between junctions 17 and 16. All lanes blocked at the moment.”
National Highways North West added: “#M6 BOTH DIRECTIONS between J17 #Sandbach and J16 #StokeonTrent #A500 ROAD CLOSED due to a multi-vehicle collision. Multiple emergency services attending.”