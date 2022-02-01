Mourners pay their respects at former Chorley Mayor Terry Brown's funeral
The funeral of former Chorley Mayor and councillor Terry Brown took place this morning at St George's Church.
A funeral cortege with the poignant words 'Terry' and 'Dad' in the shape of wreaths pulled up outside the Church at 11am this morning.
A sombre silence was felt as many mourners braved the cold to gather outside to pay their respects to a man known to many as a man of the people and always putting his residents first.
Among those saying their goodbyes, was current Chorley Mayor Steve Holgate who previously described his predecessor Mr Brown as his political mentor.
Mr Brown spent over 30 years as member of Chorley Council during two spells between 1986 and 1998 and from 2002 until May last year when he retired from his Chorley East seat.
He also served as mayor in 2008/2009 and on Lancashire County Council, representing the broader Chorley East division between 2009 and 2017.
He passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 13, aged 63.
He leaves behind a son, Adam, a young grandson, Roman, as well as his mother, Jean, and two sisters.