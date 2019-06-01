Motorist hospitalised with back injuries after the Land Rover Evoque she was driving plunged into the river

A motorist was taken to hospital with back injuries after the Land Rover Evoque she was driving plunged into the river.

Police, three fire engines from Barnoldswick, Earby and Nelson, and a rescue unit from Preston, plus the North West Air Ambulance were called to the incident in Kiln Lane, Paythorne, just before 8pm yesterday (Friday).

A motorist was taken to hospital with back injuries after the Land Rover Evoque she was driving plunged into the river.

The vehicle was positioned on a river bank and firefighters rescued the woman who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The car was partially in the river, but not submerged. Fire crews had to release the woman and she was taken to hospital having sustained back injuries."