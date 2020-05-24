Mother of Yousef Makki dies with a ‘broken heart’ after her son was killed

The mother of a grammar school boy who was stabbed to death in an affluent Cheshire village has died, her family said.

By Press Association
Sunday, 24th May 2020, 4:25 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th May 2020, 4:26 pm
Pictured left, Debbie Makki, the mother of dead student Yousef Makki, pictured right.

Yousef Makki, 17, a scholarship boy at Manchester Grammar School, was knifed in the heart by his friend, former public schoolboy Joshua Molnar, 18, during a fight in upmarket Hale Barns on March 2 last year.

On Sunday, the family said his mother Debbie Makki had died.

A post on the Facebook page Justice for Yousef Makki, written by his sister Jade Akoum, said: “24th of May at 4am my beautiful strong mum Debbie Makki peacefully passed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“God rest your soul, at least you are with Yousef now, we told him we needed you here a bit longer but you had to be together!

“I seen you over the fence twice in 12 weeks because I was worried about you with corona and we said we would all have a big party once it was all over.

“We love you so so much, I didn’t think my heart could take any more pain and loss and grief.

“Please say a prayer for her soul today and pray for my little brother who has lost two of the closest people to him in the space of a year and all of us that have been left behind.

“Mum died with a broken heart and we knew she wanted justice for Yousef and I promise you mum we wont give up until we get it for you.”

Molnar, from a wealthy Cheshire family, was cleared of Yousef’s murder and manslaughter following a trial at Manchester Crown Court last July when he claimed he acted in self-defence.

He admitted possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice and was given 16 months in custody.

Adam Chowdhary, 18, was convicted of possession of a knife and sentenced to a four-month detention order.

He was cleared of perverting the course of justice and along with Molnar was found not guilty of a single charge of conspiracy to robbery.

Ms Makki and the family have been calling for a full inquest into Yousef’s death, and at a pre-inquest hearing in February their legal representative Matthew Stanbury said matters surrounding the teenager’s death “have not been sufficiently aired”.

In October, Ms Makki gave a speech at an anti-knife crime summit in Manchester.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was among those to pay tribute to her.

He wrote on Twitter: “So so sorry to hear this news. And after everything the family has been through.

“Debbie was such a lovely person and deserved so much more. My love to them all.”