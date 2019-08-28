Morrisons in Ribbleton wants overnight delivery ban lifted

A supermarket in Ribbleton wants to see rules over delivery times lifted.

The Morrisons near West View Leisure Centre is currently allowed to accept deliveries between the hours of 6am and midnight on any day of the week.

But a new application sent to Preston City Council (PCC) shows it wants to accept deliveries to the store 24 hours a day.

Planners at PCC have listed the application as recommended, thereby urging councillors in the Planning Development Committee at the council to accept the changes.

A council report states: “The application states that a significant proportion of deliveries to foodstores are made throughout the night, which assists in reducing the number of delivery vehicles on the highway network during busy periods.

"It also allows for staggered deliveries to ensure the delivery system can be managed more efficiently and prevents congestion within the service yard of the foodstore.”