News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Morecambe pub's future hangs in balance as councillors pause meeting to make decision

Councillors are currently deciding on the fate of a Morecambe pub whose licence is being reviewed due to noise complaints, numerous assaults and breaches of fire regulations.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:15 pm - 1 min read

Lancaster City Council’s licensing act sub committee met today to review the premises licence for The Boardwalk, at Marine Road.

The council’s environmental protection service made the request following a catalogue of complaints since 2020 from members of the public about noise.

Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have provided evidence of 19 assaults at the pub, and also up to 15 fire safety breaches which have to be addressed.

The Boardwalk.

Most Popular

Options include revoking the licence, or suspension of the licence for up to three months.

Councillors have retired to make a decision.

Full report to follow when the decision has been made.

MorecambePoliceLancaster City CouncilCouncillors