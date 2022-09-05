Morecambe parking ban for ITV's The Bay filming next week
People will not be able to park on three Morecambe streets for one day whilst ITV's The Bay are filming for the new series.
A letter sent out to residents and businesses by ITV The Bay Limited says on Monday, September 12, the production intends to head to the area to undertake some filming between Edward Street, Chapel Street and New Street, approximately 3pm-8pm.
Most of the filming will take place around the three streets mentioned.
In order to service these requirements, parking suspensions will be in place for Edward Street, Chapel Street and New Street, for Monday September 12 only.
The letter said they aim to cause as little disruption as possible and intend to complete all their filming in this area on a single day.
The roads will be accessible as normal and its only the parking that will be restricted.
Pedestrian access will continue as normal but with a potential stop and hold for no longer than 60 seconds if filming on one of the paths.
ITV The Bay Limited are working closely with Creative England, Lancaster City Council and Lancashire Police to inform them of their activity.
The letter also said: “Thank you very much for your time and attention to this letter.
"We appreciate that we are visitors to the area and are grateful for the warm reception our cast and crew have received from the Morecambe community over recent months and on our previous three series we have made.”
Filming will also be at the clock tower on Monday September 12 from 10.30am until 12.30pm, and at the Eric Morecambe statue from 2pm until midnight.