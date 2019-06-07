Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris raises Eden Project in Parliament

Morecambe MP David Morris has spoken in Parliament about the Eden Project’s plans for Morecambe in an Adjournment Debate dedicated to the project.

Speaking yesterday, Thursday June 6, Mr Morris said: ‘My constituency is beautiful — as the House knows, I am very proud of it.

“Morecambe is on the up, and has been for the past 10 years. Regeneration by this Government has fuelled a lot of miracles in Morecambe, but I am here in the Chamber looking for help.

“Help me to help my community, which deserves this. Help me to secure the jewel of prosperity that is Eden, to be fitted rightly back into the crown of the north west that is my beautiful constituency, and my home: Morecambe.”

During her remarks, Tourism Minister Rebecca Pow MP said: “There have been great successes so far and there is an awful lot to think about.

“My hon friend highlighted that the Government has already given £100,000 to support the development of the proposal for the feasibility study and others have contributed towards that.

“I also know other ministerial colleagues such as the minister for the Northern Powerhouse have been very supportive so far, so I believe that is all encouraging.

“In a world where environmental issues and awareness and sustainability are now rising right up the agenda, the ethos of the Eden Project is going absolutely in the right direction.

“There is so much to build on using nature and wildlife and all the benefits people get from that and I think my hon friend said he would like to see people being part of nature, which I thought was a very good way of putting it. In that it could be built into the project and get so many benefits.

“And his references and ambitions in terms of increasing education, productivity benefiting the coastal area and all of those things that a project like this brings are highly commendable.

“I obviously can’t influence it actually coming to fruition but this is absolutely the right place to raise it and I thank him for doing that.

“I absolutely wish him very well in his endeavours and I do look forward to hearing how it is going to progress.”

David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International Limited, said: “We’re grateful for the continued support from David Morris MP for Eden Project North and thank him for his comments in the House of Commons today.

“We’re also pleased to hear the positive response from Rebecca Pow MP and are hopeful for further support from the Government. We’re confident that Eden Project North will bring environmental, social and economic benefits to Morecambe and the surrounding region.”

Speaking after the debate Mr Morris said: “The debate was a great opportunity for me to put on Parliamentary record the huge benefits the Eden Project in Morecambe would bring to our area.

“Not only to talk about the project itself and Eden’s plans but to talk about the journey that the area has taken and the major investment milestones such as the link road I delivered, to allow Eden to be attracted to the area.

“Adjournment debates are recorded in Parliamentary Hansard and are read by people all over the world. It is a great opportunity to talk our town up and its fantastic attractions such as the Midland Hotel and the Winter Gardens so that people can already be interested in what we have to offer and come and visit, even before our Eden project goes ahead.

“I am pleased that the minister was supportive of the proposal for Eden, this support from ministers in all departments is vital when the case for Government funding is being made.

“I will be working on the full funding case with the Eden team to present to the treasury shortly.”