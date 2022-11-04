Morecambe actress receives MBE for services to people with disabilities

Former Morecambe High School pupil, Cherylee Houston, picked up her honour for services to drama and to people with disabilities, at Buckingham Palace.

Cherylee, who plays Izzy Armstrong in the ITV soap, received her award from the Princess Royal.

The star was the first actor to use a wheelchair among the Coronation Street cast. She has long campaigned for greater representation of disabled people on TV and in films.

Actress Cherylee Houston after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace. Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Together with fellow actor Melissa Johns she has set up the influential Disabled Artists Networking Community (DANC) which has a data base for disabled creatives. It is a community of just under a thousand disabled artists working in TV and the arts.

DANC brings together disabled professional and key decision or change makers in the industry to improve representation.