Montserrat-born woman with more than 20 great, great grandchildren celebrates her 100th birthday in Preston

A Preston great-great grandmother celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by all five generations of her family.

Ann O’Brien may be bedridden, but the mother-of-six enjoyed a party in her room at Beverley House in Ashton.

Ann, who was born in Montserrat, moved to Preston in 1959, a year after her husband, Richard had emigrated here.

She found work in various places, including different cotton mills and Thwaites brewery, before being a cleaner at the former Preston Polytechnic. Richard died in 1968, aged 54, but with six children, 22 grandchildren, and more than 40 great grandchildren and more than 20 great, great grandchildren, Ann has always had people by her side.

In her younger years, she liked music and dancing and had been a member of St Johns Church, in Preston, for around 20 years.

Her daughter, Marilyn Meade, said: “Mum has worked very hard and always been very family orientated and very kind.

“She is bedridden but she still has a good sense of fun and is happy. We are absolutely chuffed she has reached 100. She enjoyed her party and was pleased with her telegram from the Queen.”

Ann’s granddaughter, Mandy Meade, said: “We have been excited for the party, as family have from come all over the country.”