Missing teenage girl, 17, from Blackpool who has links to Leyland, Preston, Chorley

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing teenage girl from Blackpool who has links to Leyland, Preston, Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:21 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:21 GMT
Ruby Webb was last seen at around 1.20am on Saturday (November 4).

The 17-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. Both sides of her nose are also pierced.

She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, black tracksuit bottoms, black pumps and was carrying a black duffle bag with ‘USC’ written on it.

Ruby Webb is from Blackpool but she also has links to Leyland, Preston, Chorley and Manchester (Credit: Lancashire Police)Ruby Webb is from Blackpool but she also has links to Leyland, Preston, Chorley and Manchester (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Ruby is from Blackpool but she also has links to Leyland, Preston, Chorley and Manchester.

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Ruby.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts were also asked to email [email protected], quoting log number 0005 of November 5, 2023.