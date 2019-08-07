Miller & Carter Steakhouse confirms new Preston restaurant

Have your say

A popular steak restaurant has confirmed that it is looking to open a new restaurant in Preston.

Miller & Carter Steakhouse has lodged plans to open a new eatery at the Eastway Hub development.

One of the steaks found at Miller & Carter

The development is set for a strip of land west of the Broughton roundabout between Eastway and the M55 motorway.

READ MORE: Miller & Carter Steakhouse looks set to open at new Preston retail hub

The Post first reported the plans earlier today (Wednesday, August 7) after documents were lodged with Preston Council's licensing department by the company.

In response, a spokesman for Mitchells & Butlers – Miller & Carter's parent company – confirmed the restaurant plans to the Post.

Miller & Carter is coming to Preston

They said: "We have submitted an application to open a new Miller & Carter restaurant at the Eastway Hub development in Preston.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Miller & Carter and we look forward to providing Preston with the best steak experience they’re renowned for across the UK."

No information about job opportunities has been released at this point.

The business has applied to Preston Council's licensing department to play recorded music, Monday to Sunday 10am until midnight; provide late night refreshments Monday to Sunday from 11pm until midnight; and supply alcohol Monday to Sunday from 10am until midnight.

Currently the closest steakhouses are on the Fylde Coast at Lytham and Poulton or at Parbold in West Lancashire.

Lidl is the only other known business that is set to come to the Eastway Hub.

Planning permission has also been granted for a further drive-thru restaurant or cafe and six retail units at the retail complex.