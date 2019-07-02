Mill House was stunning venue for marriage of Michael Taylor and Beverley Johnson

An escape to Ibiza followed the marriage of Michael Taylor and Beverley Johnson.

The couple, from Euxton, near Chorley, tied the knot at Mill House, Garstang, on May 18 surrounded by their family and friends.

They met 11 years ago and have two sons – Harry, who is seven, and two-year-old Jack.

Michael 37, proposed to payroll manager Beverley, 39, two years ago at sunset in Ibiza.

Beverley is the daughter of Lorna and Philip Johnson and Michael, who is a vehicle paint sprayer, is the son of Kath and Geoff Taylor.

Beverley said: “We had the most amazing wedding day.

“We wanted a fun, relaxed atmosphere with a big party in the evening for all of our family and friends and that’s exactly what we got.

“The stunning venue and the fantastic weather made the day just perfect!

“We can’t thank everyone who came and joined us enough, you all played a part in making it a day to remember forever.”

Her wedding dress was from Charnock Brides and the flowers were arranged by Forget-me-Not in Leyland.

The suits were from John Francis suit hire in Bolton and the bridesmaids’ dresses were from Isabella Brides in Stockport.

The couple are planning a familymoon to Cyprus later in the year.

Michael and Beverley Taylor