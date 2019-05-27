Metal workshop in Broughton to be transformed into hand car wash and valet

Have your say

A metal workshop in Broughton has the thumbs up to be transformed into a hand car wash and valet.

The retrospective application from applicant named as M A Rasoul of Wilbraham Street was granted permission by Preston City Council (PCC) planners.

Whittingham Parish Council was supportive of the proposal for Dean Garage in Whittingham Lane in general, but had concerns about waste water.

Planning documents state: “Support the proposal in general, but raise concerns relating to waste water draining across Whittingham Lane and is considered to be a hazard to road users particularly in freezing weather.

“Parish Council members would like to see drainage on site approved.”

However town planners at PCC stated: “Whilst a concern has been raised in relation to water runoff from the site into the highway, it is noted that no objections on drainage grounds have been raised by County Highways.”