Meet the latest adorable September babies born at the Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 11:20 BST

Royal Preston Hospital has welcomed some cute tiny bundles of joy into the world over the past nine months.

Take a look at some wonderful September newborns.

Nevaeh Hurst, born September 22 at 15.49 weighing 8lb 14oz to Jamie Hurst and Chloe Davidson from Leyland.

1. Nevaeh Hurst

Poppy Rae Moss, born September 18 at 11.43 weighing 7lb 4oz to Sarah Moss from Coppull.

2. Poppy Rae Moss

Blaire-Daisy Cook, born on September 22 at 07.04 weighing 9lb 5oz to Megan Rothwell and Joshua James Cook from Leyland.

3. Blaire-Daisy Cook

Baby Indie, born September 8 at 2.34pm, weighing 6lb 7oz, to Elin Palmer and Sam Readfern from Walton-le-Dale.

4. Baby Indie

