Take a look at some wonderful September newborns.
1. Nevaeh Hurst
Nevaeh Hurst, born September 22 at 15.49 weighing 8lb 14oz to Jamie Hurst and Chloe Davidson from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Poppy Rae Moss
Poppy Rae Moss, born September 18 at 11.43 weighing 7lb 4oz to Sarah Moss from Coppull. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Blaire-Daisy Cook
Blaire-Daisy Cook, born on September 22 at 07.04 weighing 9lb 5oz to Megan Rothwell and Joshua James Cook from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Baby Indie
Baby Indie, born September 8 at 2.34pm, weighing 6lb 7oz, to Elin Palmer and Sam Readfern from Walton-le-Dale. Photo: Michelle Adamson