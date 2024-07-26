Meet the gorgeous new babies born in July at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 14:51 BST

Royal Preston Hospital has welcomed some cute tiny bundles of joy into the world over the past seven months.

Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures of some of the gorgeous July newborns.

Reuben James McCulloch, born on July 21 at 1.18am, weighing 7lb to Samantha Bailey and Niall McCulloch from Longridge.

1. Reuben James McCulloch

Reuben James McCulloch, born on July 21 at 1.18am, weighing 7lb to Samantha Bailey and Niall McCulloch from Longridge.

Eliayah Billie Swarbrick born on July 21 at 7.30am to Phoebe and Sam Swarbrick from Walton-le-Dale.

2. Eliayah Billie Swarbrick

Eliayah Billie Swarbrick born on July 21 at 7.30am to Phoebe and Sam Swarbrick from Walton-le-Dale.

Abigail Grace Smith, born on July 20 at 9.28am, weighing 6lb 14oz to Claire Smith and Sam Smith from Ashton.

3. Abigail Grace Smith

Abigail Grace Smith, born on July 20 at 9.28am, weighing 6lb 14oz to Claire Smith and Sam Smith from Ashton.

Kalani-Arwen Billie Pinder, born on July 19, at 12.01am weighing 5lb 7oz to Tanya Dodd and Aaron Pinder from Freckleton.

4. Kalani-Arwen Billie Pinder

Kalani-Arwen Billie Pinder, born on July 19, at 12.01am weighing 5lb 7oz to Tanya Dodd and Aaron Pinder from Freckleton.

