Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures of some of the gorgeous July newborns.
1. Reuben James McCulloch
Reuben James McCulloch, born on July 21 at 1.18am, weighing 7lb to Samantha Bailey and Niall McCulloch from Longridge. | National World Resell
2. Eliayah Billie Swarbrick
Eliayah Billie Swarbrick born on July 21 at 7.30am to Phoebe and Sam Swarbrick from Walton-le-Dale. | National World Resell
3. Abigail Grace Smith
Abigail Grace Smith, born on July 20 at 9.28am, weighing 6lb 14oz to Claire Smith and Sam Smith from Ashton. | National World Resell
4. Kalani-Arwen Billie Pinder
Kalani-Arwen Billie Pinder, born on July 19, at 12.01am weighing 5lb 7oz to Tanya Dodd and Aaron Pinder from Freckleton. | National World Resell