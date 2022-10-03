News you can trust since 1886
Meet some the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in September

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.

By Neil Cross
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:55 am

Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this week.

1. April Blossom Prince

Baby - April Blossom Prince Parents - Hannah Weedon and Zac Prince Date - 25th September Time - 12:40 Weight - 8lb Address -Chorley

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Hudson William Greenwood

Baby - Hudson William Greenwood Parents - Ebony Alston and Chris Greenwood Date - 25 th September Time - 21:30 Weight - 6lb 13oz Address -Avenham

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Charlie James Livesey

Baby - Charlie James Livesey Parents - Mel and Sam Livesey Date - 25 th September Time - 5:41 Weight - 7lb 2oz Address -Freckleton

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Paisley Rae Gibson

Baby - Paisley Rae Gibson Parents - Paul Gibson and Danni Shaw Date - 26 th September Time - 02:37 Weight - 6lb 8oz Address -Leyland

Photo: Neil Cross

