Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures of some of the coo-worthy newborns.
Congratulations to all those new parents and siblings out there!
1. Royal Preston Hospital Babies 2024
Meet some of the adorable babies born this year at Royal Preston Hospital. | NW
2. John Andris Flowers
John Andris Flowers born on the 20th of August at 2.23am weighing 2420g to Martin Flowers and Evija Eglite from Coppull. | Daniel Martino
3. Billie Hall
Billie Hall born on the 18th of August at 6.02pm weighing 8lb 11oz to Steph Cunninham and Lee Hall from Penwortham. | Daniel Martino
4. Lucas Linto
Lucas Linto born on the 18th of August at 9.22am weighing 3555g to Soniya Varghese and Linto Kurian from Fulwood. | Daniel Martino