Meet some of the adorable babies born this year at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 09:41 BST

Royal Preston Hospital has welcomed some cute tiny bundles of joy into the world over the past eight months.

Take a look at some of the wonderful pictures of some of the coo-worthy newborns.

Congratulations to all those new parents and siblings out there!

Meet some of the adorable babies born this year at Royal Preston Hospital.

1. Royal Preston Hospital Babies 2024

Meet some of the adorable babies born this year at Royal Preston Hospital. | NW

Photo Sales
John Andris Flowers born on the 20th of August at 2.23am weighing 2420g to Martin Flowers and Evija Eglite from Coppull.

2. John Andris Flowers

John Andris Flowers born on the 20th of August at 2.23am weighing 2420g to Martin Flowers and Evija Eglite from Coppull. | Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Billie Hall born on the 18th of August at 6.02pm weighing 8lb 11oz to Steph Cunninham and Lee Hall from Penwortham.

3. Billie Hall

Billie Hall born on the 18th of August at 6.02pm weighing 8lb 11oz to Steph Cunninham and Lee Hall from Penwortham. | Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Lucas Linto born on the 18th of August at 9.22am weighing 3555g to Soniya Varghese and Linto Kurian from Fulwood.

4. Lucas Linto

Lucas Linto born on the 18th of August at 9.22am weighing 3555g to Soniya Varghese and Linto Kurian from Fulwood. | Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 49
Next Page
Related topics:babiesPreston