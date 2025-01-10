Meet some gorgeous New Year babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:42 GMT
As we settle into 2025 the New Year has already brought with it some adorable newborns.

Take a look at some of the first 2025 bouncing babies born at Royal Preston Hospital.

Welcome to the world little ones.

Anthony and Rachel Dennison from Cottam with baby Joshua Edward, born January 5 at 11.34am, weighing 9lb 3oz.

1. Joshua Edward

Anthony and Rachel Dennison from Cottam with baby Joshua Edward, born January 5 at 11.34am, weighing 9lb 3oz.

Baby Eden Isabella, born January 4 at 6.47pm, weighing 7lb 6oz, to Amber and Jamie Metcalfe from Ashton.

2. Baby Eden Isabella

Baby Eden Isabella, born January 4 at 6.47pm, weighing 7lb 6oz, to Amber and Jamie Metcalfe from Ashton.

Baby Janelle, born January 2 at 7.30pm, weighing 7lb 7oz, to Idorenyin Obot and Eyakeno Echoi from Preston.

3. Baby Janelle

Baby Janelle, born January 2 at 7.30pm, weighing 7lb 7oz, to Idorenyin Obot and Eyakeno Echoi from Preston.

Baby Syeda Anabiya Fatima, born January 5 at 10.45pm, weighing 7lb, to Neha Fatima and Syed Yunaid from Preston.

4. Syeda Anabiya Fatima

Baby Syeda Anabiya Fatima, born January 5 at 10.45pm, weighing 7lb, to Neha Fatima and Syed Yunaid from Preston.

