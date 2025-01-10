Take a look at some of the first 2025 bouncing babies born at Royal Preston Hospital.
Welcome to the world little ones.
1. Joshua Edward
Anthony and Rachel Dennison from Cottam with baby Joshua Edward, born January 5 at 11.34am, weighing 9lb 3oz. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Baby Eden Isabella
Baby Eden Isabella, born January 4 at 6.47pm, weighing 7lb 6oz, to Amber and Jamie Metcalfe from Ashton. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Baby Janelle
Baby Janelle, born January 2 at 7.30pm, weighing 7lb 7oz, to Idorenyin Obot and Eyakeno Echoi from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Syeda Anabiya Fatima
Baby Syeda Anabiya Fatima, born January 5 at 10.45pm, weighing 7lb, to Neha Fatima and Syed Yunaid from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson
