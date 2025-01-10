Meet some cute 2025 babies born so far this year at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 12:45 BST
It’s July which means a lot more adorable babies have been born at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at some of gorgeous bundles of joy born from January to July.

Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy, born June 4, at 10.00, 10.02 and 10.04, weighing 3lb 9oz, 4lb 6oz and 4lb 3oz to Jamie and Hayley McEvoy from Buckshaw Village.

1. Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy

Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy, born June 4, at 10.00, 10.02 and 10.04, weighing 3lb 9oz, 4lb 6oz and 4lb 3oz to Jamie and Hayley McEvoy from Buckshaw Village. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Baby Syeda Anabiya Fatima, born January 5 at 10.45pm, weighing 7lb, to Neha Fatima and Syed Yunaid from Preston.

2. Syeda Anabiya Fatima

Baby Syeda Anabiya Fatima, born January 5 at 10.45pm, weighing 7lb, to Neha Fatima and Syed Yunaid from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Luca James Goulding, born February 2 at 09.35 weighing 7lb 11 to Nicole Broome and James Goulding from Whightington.

3. Luca James Goulding

Luca James Goulding, born February 2 at 09.35 weighing 7lb 11 to Nicole Broome and James Goulding from Whightington. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Baby Saint, born January 19 at 11.41am weighing 5lb 15oz to Stacey Lee and Mark Saint from Preston.

4. Baby Saint

Baby Saint, born January 19 at 11.41am weighing 5lb 15oz to Stacey Lee and Mark Saint from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 30
Next Page
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice