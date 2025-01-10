Meet some cute 2025 babies born so far at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 13:39 BST
As we reach another month we take a look back at some fo the adorable babies that have been born at Royal Preston Hospital so far.

Take a look at some of gorgeous bundles of joy born to brighten your day.

Twins Cohan and Bevan Taberner, born January 6 at 5.14pm and 5.17pm, weighing 5lb 6oz and 5lb 9oz, to Joshua Taberner and Molly McKay from Aspull.

Twins Cohan and Bevan Taberner, born January 6 at 5.14pm and 5.17pm, weighing 5lb 6oz and 5lb 9oz, to Joshua Taberner and Molly McKay from Aspull. Photo: Neil Cross

Darcie Gemma Dawson, born March 24, at 2.26am, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Amy and Nik Dawson from Leyland.

Darcie Gemma Dawson, born March 24, at 2.26am, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Amy and Nik Dawson from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross

Baby Saint, born January 19 at 11.41am weighing 5lb 15oz to Stacey Lee and Mark Saint from Preston.

Baby Saint, born January 19 at 11.41am weighing 5lb 15oz to Stacey Lee and Mark Saint from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Baby Syeda Anabiya Fatima, born January 5 at 10.45pm, weighing 7lb, to Neha Fatima and Syed Yunaid from Preston.

Baby Syeda Anabiya Fatima, born January 5 at 10.45pm, weighing 7lb, to Neha Fatima and Syed Yunaid from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

