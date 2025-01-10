Take a look at some of gorgeous bundles of joy born to brighten your day.
1. Cohan and Bevan Taberner
Twins Cohan and Bevan Taberner, born January 6 at 5.14pm and 5.17pm, weighing 5lb 6oz and 5lb 9oz, to Joshua Taberner and Molly McKay from Aspull. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Darcie Gemma Dawson
Darcie Gemma Dawson, born March 24, at 2.26am, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Amy and Nik Dawson from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Baby Saint
Baby Saint, born January 19 at 11.41am weighing 5lb 15oz to Stacey Lee and Mark Saint from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Syeda Anabiya Fatima
Baby Syeda Anabiya Fatima, born January 5 at 10.45pm, weighing 7lb, to Neha Fatima and Syed Yunaid from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson