Take a look at some of gorgeous bundles of joy born from January to August.
1. Darcie Gemma Dawson
Darcie Gemma Dawson, born March 24, at 2.26am, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Amy and Nik Dawson from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Baby Saint
Baby Saint, born January 19 at 11.41am weighing 5lb 15oz to Stacey Lee and Mark Saint from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Syeda Anabiya Fatima
Baby Syeda Anabiya Fatima, born January 5 at 10.45pm, weighing 7lb, to Neha Fatima and Syed Yunaid from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Luca James Goulding
Luca James Goulding, born February 2 at 09.35 weighing 7lb 11 to Nicole Broome and James Goulding from Whightington. Photo: Neil Cross
