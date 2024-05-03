Meet 6 gorgeous babies born at Royal Preston Hospital in May

Royal Preston Hospital has welcomed some cute tiny bundles of joy into the world this month.
By Emma Downey
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 11:17 BST

Take a look at 6 wonderful pictures of some of the latest gorgeous newborns.

Amelia Ann Miller, born April 28 at 15.04, weighing 7lb 1oz to Megan and Jack Miller from Preston.

1. Amelia Ann Miller

Amelia Ann Miller, born April 28 at 15.04, weighing 7lb 1oz to Megan and Jack Miller from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Noah Nightingale, born on April 27, at 05.16 weighing 6lb 11oz from Preston.

2. Noah Nightingale

Noah Nightingale, born on April 27, at 05.16 weighing 6lb 11oz from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Ella Skye Metcalf, born April 29 at 03.10, weighing 5lb 13oz to Amanda and Peter Metcalf from Preston.

3. Ella Skye Metcalf

Ella Skye Metcalf, born April 29 at 03.10, weighing 5lb 13oz to Amanda and Peter Metcalf from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Twin 1 born on April 29, at 05:05, weighing 5lb 2oz to Dave Ramsdale and Gemma Lonsdale from Longridge, with twin 2 born at 05.08 weighing 6lb 4oz.

4. Twin 1 and 2

Twin 1 born on April 29, at 05:05, weighing 5lb 2oz to Dave Ramsdale and Gemma Lonsdale from Longridge, with twin 2 born at 05.08 weighing 6lb 4oz. Photo: Neil Cross

