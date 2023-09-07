Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are 5 wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital in September.
1. Robert Christopher John Fox (Bertie)
Robert Christopher John Fox (Bertie), born September 3 at 04:53, 8lb 7oz, to Jessica Woosey and Jordan Fox from Chorley Photo: Neil Cross
2. Xander Grimshaw
Xander Grimshaw, born September 3 at 09:28, 5lb 12oz, to Mathew Grimshaw and Jenna Tomlinson from Bamber Bridge Photo: Neil Cross
3. Felicity Susan Scowcroft
Felicity Susan Scowcroft, born September 2, 6:39, 6lb 7oz, to Michael and Michelle Scowcroft from Coppull Photo: Neil Cross
4. Olivia Iris Costello
Olivia Iris Costello, born September 3 at 9:36, 7lb 14, to Amber and Anthony Costello from Chorley Photo: Neil Cross