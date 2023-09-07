News you can trust since 1886
Meet 5 beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in September

Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
By Emma Downey
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

Here are 5 wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital in September.

Robert Christopher John Fox (Bertie), born September 3 at 04:53, 8lb 7oz, to Jessica Woosey and Jordan Fox from Chorley

1. Robert Christopher John Fox (Bertie)

Robert Christopher John Fox (Bertie), born September 3 at 04:53, 8lb 7oz, to Jessica Woosey and Jordan Fox from Chorley Photo: Neil Cross

Xander Grimshaw, born September 3 at 09:28, 5lb 12oz, to Mathew Grimshaw and Jenna Tomlinson from Bamber Bridge

2. Xander Grimshaw

Xander Grimshaw, born September 3 at 09:28, 5lb 12oz, to Mathew Grimshaw and Jenna Tomlinson from Bamber Bridge Photo: Neil Cross

Felicity Susan Scowcroft, born September 2, 6:39, 6lb 7oz, to Michael and Michelle Scowcroft from Coppull

3. Felicity Susan Scowcroft

Felicity Susan Scowcroft, born September 2, 6:39, 6lb 7oz, to Michael and Michelle Scowcroft from Coppull Photo: Neil Cross

Olivia Iris Costello, born September 3 at 9:36, 7lb 14, to Amber and Anthony Costello from Chorley

4. Olivia Iris Costello

Olivia Iris Costello, born September 3 at 9:36, 7lb 14, to Amber and Anthony Costello from Chorley Photo: Neil Cross

