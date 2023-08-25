Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are 18 wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital in August.
1. Ariana Hope Alty and Ariella Grace Alty
Twins Ariana Hope Alty and Ariella Grace Alty, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 15 at 03:38 and 03:52, weighing 3lb 7oz and 4lb 1oz, to Shannon Reynolds and Jordan Alty of Lostock Hall Photo: Neil Cross
2. Freddie James William Barrow
Freddie James William Barrow, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 12 at 23:57, weighing 7lb 3oz, to Amy and Stuart Barrow of Chorley Photo: Neil Cross
3. Baby Unzueta
Baby Unzueta, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 20 at 12:27, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Kate and Anthony Unzueta of Longridge Photo: Neil Cross
4. Ruby
Ruby, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 18 at 23:42, weighing 7lb 3oz, to Ellie Yeung and Andrew Jackson of Preston Photo: Neil Cross