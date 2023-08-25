News you can trust since 1886
Meet 18 beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in August

Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
By Emma Downey
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

Here are 18 wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital in August.

Twins Ariana Hope Alty and Ariella Grace Alty, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 15 at 03:38 and 03:52, weighing 3lb 7oz and 4lb 1oz, to Shannon Reynolds and Jordan Alty of Lostock Hall

1. Ariana Hope Alty and Ariella Grace Alty

Twins Ariana Hope Alty and Ariella Grace Alty, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 15 at 03:38 and 03:52, weighing 3lb 7oz and 4lb 1oz, to Shannon Reynolds and Jordan Alty of Lostock Hall Photo: Neil Cross

Freddie James William Barrow, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 12 at 23:57, weighing 7lb 3oz, to Amy and Stuart Barrow of Chorley

2. Freddie James William Barrow

Freddie James William Barrow, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 12 at 23:57, weighing 7lb 3oz, to Amy and Stuart Barrow of Chorley Photo: Neil Cross

Baby Unzueta, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 20 at 12:27, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Kate and Anthony Unzueta of Longridge

3. Baby Unzueta

Baby Unzueta, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 20 at 12:27, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Kate and Anthony Unzueta of Longridge Photo: Neil Cross

Ruby, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 18 at 23:42, weighing 7lb 3oz, to Ellie Yeung and Andrew Jackson of Preston

4. Ruby

Ruby, born at Royal Preston Hospital on August 18 at 23:42, weighing 7lb 3oz, to Ellie Yeung and Andrew Jackson of Preston Photo: Neil Cross

