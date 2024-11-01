Meet 14 beautiful babies recently born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:43 BST
Royal Preston Hospital has welcomed some cute tiny bundles of joy into the world over the past 10 months.

Take a look at 14 gorgeous babies born in October at Royal Preston Hospital.

Baby Delilah Mae, born October 24 at 5.32pm, weighing 4lb 4oz, to Caitlyn Littler and Logan Ellithorn from Preston.

1. Delilah Mae

Baby Delilah Mae, born October 24 at 5.32pm, weighing 4lb 4oz, to Caitlyn Littler and Logan Ellithorn from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Baby Oscar Erich, born October 26 at 3.37pm, weighing 9lb, to Hannah and Manuel Breu from Penwortham.

2. Baby Oscar Erich

Baby Oscar Erich, born October 26 at 3.37pm, weighing 9lb, to Hannah and Manuel Breu from Penwortham. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Baby Otis, born October 27 at 9.28am, weighing 7lb, to Jade and Ross Mellor-Clark from Grimsargh.

3. Baby Otis

Baby Otis, born October 27 at 9.28am, weighing 7lb, to Jade and Ross Mellor-Clark from Grimsargh. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Baby Orabella Rerenimi, born October 24 at 11.57am, weighing 7lb 8oz, to Ayodele Elusade and Nkolika Anyadike, right, from Preston.

4. Baby Orabella Rerenimi

Baby Orabella Rerenimi, born October 24 at 11.57am, weighing 7lb 8oz, to Ayodele Elusade and Nkolika Anyadike, right, from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

