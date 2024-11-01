Take a look at 14 gorgeous babies born in October at Royal Preston Hospital.
1. Delilah Mae
Baby Delilah Mae, born October 24 at 5.32pm, weighing 4lb 4oz, to Caitlyn Littler and Logan Ellithorn from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Baby Oscar Erich
Baby Oscar Erich, born October 26 at 3.37pm, weighing 9lb, to Hannah and Manuel Breu from Penwortham. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Baby Otis
Baby Otis, born October 27 at 9.28am, weighing 7lb, to Jade and Ross Mellor-Clark from Grimsargh. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Baby Orabella Rerenimi
Baby Orabella Rerenimi, born October 24 at 11.57am, weighing 7lb 8oz, to Ayodele Elusade and Nkolika Anyadike, right, from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson