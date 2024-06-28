Welcome to the world to 6 new gorgeous babies born at Royal Preston Hospital in June

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 14:32 BST

Royal Preston Hospital has welcomed some cute tiny bundles of joy into the world over the past six months.

Take a look at 12 wonderful pictures of some of the gorgeous newborns from June.

Dolly Jayne Sladen born on June 21, at 06:56 weighing 9lb 2oz to Hannah and Tom, from Preston

1. Dolly Jayne Sladen

Dolly Jayne Sladen born on June 21, at 06:56 weighing 9lb 2oz to Hannah and Tom, from Preston | Neil Cross

Baby James born on June 24, at 02:21 weighing 7lb to Paul and Lauren, from Preston

2. Baby James

Baby James born on June 24, at 02:21 weighing 7lb to Paul and Lauren, from Preston | Neil Cross

Baby Balraj born on June 20, at 09:40 weighing 3.8kg to Sethalakshmi and Balraj George, from Bamber Bridge

3. Baby Balraj

Baby Balraj born on June 20, at 09:40 weighing 3.8kg to Sethalakshmi and Balraj George, from Bamber Bridge | Neil Cross

Ruby Jade Bell born on June 23, at 03:14 weighing 7lb 12oz to Amy and Dom, from Preston

4. Ruby Jade Bell

Ruby Jade Bell born on June 23, at 03:14 weighing 7lb 12oz to Amy and Dom, from Preston | Neil Cross

