Take a look at 12 wonderful pictures of some of the gorgeous newborns from June.
1. Dolly Jayne Sladen
Dolly Jayne Sladen born on June 21, at 06:56 weighing 9lb 2oz to Hannah and Tom, from Preston | Neil Cross
2. Baby James
Baby James born on June 24, at 02:21 weighing 7lb to Paul and Lauren, from Preston | Neil Cross
3. Baby Balraj
Baby Balraj born on June 20, at 09:40 weighing 3.8kg to Sethalakshmi and Balraj George, from Bamber Bridge | Neil Cross
4. Ruby Jade Bell
Ruby Jade Bell born on June 23, at 03:14 weighing 7lb 12oz to Amy and Dom, from Preston | Neil Cross