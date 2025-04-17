Take a look at 10 gorgeous newborns to brighten up your day.
1. Twins Yahya and Yusuf
Twins born April 11 - Yahya, (left), at 5.29pm weighing 5lb 15oz, and Yusuf (right), born at 5.28pm, weighing 5lb 2oz, to Shahina and Hussain Kauji from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Baby Phoebe Grace
Baby Phoebe Grace, born April 13 at 4.08pm, weighing 8lb 2oz, to Rayann and Ryan Cope from Southport. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Baby Mollie
Baby Mollie, born April 13 at 3.11pm, weighing 7lb 4oz, to Hayley Parker and Danny Booth from Coppull. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Baby Clay
Baby Clay, born April 14 at 7am, weighing 8lb 15oz, to Chanel Cassell and Lewis Kilbane from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson
