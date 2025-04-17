Meet 10 adorable April babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:56 BST
While the weather might not be putting a smile on people’s faces lately, these adorable snaps of newborns at Royal Preston Hospital sure will!

Take a look at 10 gorgeous newborns to brighten up your day.

1. Twins Yahya and Yusuf

Twins born April 11 - Yahya, (left), at 5.29pm weighing 5lb 15oz, and Yusuf (right), born at 5.28pm, weighing 5lb 2oz, to Shahina and Hussain Kauji from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Baby Phoebe Grace

Baby Phoebe Grace, born April 13 at 4.08pm, weighing 8lb 2oz, to Rayann and Ryan Cope from Southport. Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Baby Mollie

Baby Mollie, born April 13 at 3.11pm, weighing 7lb 4oz, to Hayley Parker and Danny Booth from Coppull. Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Baby Clay

Baby Clay, born April 14 at 7am, weighing 8lb 15oz, to Chanel Cassell and Lewis Kilbane from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

News you can trust since 1886
