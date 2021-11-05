The groundwork began in August this year for the site which will be situated less than two miles from its sister branch in the town centre, in the carpark of the Tesco store of Foxhole Road.

The restaurant is set to open on December 1.

Jobs are still being advertised which include:Crew Member full-time/part-time: under 21’s £7.50/over 21’s £9. Customer Care Assistant full-time/part-time: under 21’s £7.70/over 21’s £9.20. Overnight Crew Member: rate of pay between midnight – 6am (aged 18-20: £9.50/over 21’s £11. Grounds Keeper/Maintenance Person: under 21’s £7.70/over 21’s £9.20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is near complete on the McDonald's site for Chorley

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “Work has started on our new restaurant and we are EXCITED."

To apply for any of the job roles available or for more information visit the McDonald’s Chorley Facebook.

The new McDonald's site in Chorley which will open next month.

Builders hard at work on the new site.