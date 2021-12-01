From 11am this morning members of the public queued inside and at the drive through to place their orders for the first time at the new site located at Foxhole Road site at the Tesco restaurant.

Supervisor Kelly Houghton said: "We've had really successful opening, the restaurant looks amazing and its been one big team effort to get ready.

"The feedback from the customers and staff has been really positive, they love the decor and table service is a big hit.

McDonalds staff at the new site.

"We look forward to welcoming you all very soon."

Asked what the most popular order of the day was, she added: "The Big Mac, but the festive promotional menu is another great choice - especially the Cheese Melt Dippers."

The popular fast food outlet is also live on Uber Eats and will be available for orders on Just Eat from tomorrow.

The new site which is also available for drive through.

The inside of the new McDonalds in Chorley.

Collection is also available at the new premises.