McDonald's drive-thru in Leyland blocked by angry man who refused to wait for sausage and egg McMuffins

The stalemate began at around 9.30am shortly after the customer, Stuart Yates, 55, drove up to the restaurant on Churchill Way and requested the two breakfast meals.

He said: “A week ago I got made to wait in the car park for over 15 minutes. A lad spotted me and said ‘oh, it’s him again’, because last time I complained. They said go and wait in the car park… I said ‘I’m not going anywhere until I get my food’.”

The drive-thru lane has been closed and police have been called to the scene.

McDonald's on Churchchill Way, Leyland

A staff member said: “The other cars have managed to reverse out, but now he won't move. We asked him to park up and he wouldn’t, so now he’s just sat there.

“He only wanted a small order. It would have only taken a minute. Now he’s refusing to move, he wouldn’t park, he wouldn’t accept the food, he wouldn’t accept a refund. He’s been sat there for a good 20 minutes now.”

Stuart said he was willing to hold up the drive-thru for ‘a week’ if necessary.

He said: “A girl came out and threw my money and change onto my car roof and said ‘leave or I’m calling the police’.

The drive-thru has been closed off while the protest continues

“I paid by card and said put it back onto my card, but they said no.