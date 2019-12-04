Massive £160k win from £8 bet for Lancashire pals after Blackpool's FA cup win

Few people will have been celebrating Blackpool’s 3-1 win over Maidstone at the weekend as much as these four pals from Lancashire.

After placing an £8 bet at a Kirkham bookmakers, it was Pool’s second half goal spree that saw the friends share a massive £160,000 payout.

The winning betting slip

The unlikely bet hinged on all 20 teams in 10 matches from across England, Scotland and Spain all scoring – and none of the games ending in a draw.

So by the time Maidstone went 1-0 up at Bloomfield Road in Sunday’s FA Cup tie, Blackpool were the only one of the sides yet to score.

The four friends, who all work for Preston-based wholesalers James Hall, were left stunned after three goals in five minutes put the Seasinders on course for a comfortable victory – and left them each £40,000 richer.

The jubilant Betfred regulars Stephen Lesser, Jason Wardley, Stephen Baker and Bruce Lawrenson took just 30 seconds to pick the winning matches.

Stephen Lesser, Bruce Lawrenson, Stephen Baker and Jason Wardley with their winning betting slip at the Betfred shop in Kirkham

Aston Villa fan Lesser, a 37-year-old father-of-one from Newton-with-Scales, said he had the idea to pick games at random rather than based on recent form.

By the time he went to bed on Saturday after working overtime, nine of matches had been played – but he had no idea how close he was to a massive win.

He said: “I was looking in my wallet wondering how much I had to get by with Christmas coming up and I happened to check the Betfred slip. It was a case of tick, tick, tick, until I got to the last of the ten matches.”

Liverpool supporter Jason, 43, from Ribbleton, said: “It’s a surreal experience because you never imagine anything like this would happen to fellas like us.”

The 160,000 win was a very welcome early Christmas present for Stephen Lesser, Bruce Lawrenson, Stephen Baker and Jason Wardley

On the friends’ shopping list now are new cars and exotic holidays as well as a deposit on a new house.

Grandad Stephen Baker, 63, from Penwortham, said: “I’m going to use my share to ease myself into retirement, as well as treat my family. I want to spend as much time as possible with my wife Linda.”

Bruce, 57, from Ribbleton, is a Preston North End fan who found himself supporting “the enemy” for one game only.

“I might be happy with the £40,000,” he said. “But I still won’t be wearing a tangerine shirt any time soon.”