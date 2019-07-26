March to highlight Preston Windrush campaign

People are being invited to show their support for Preston’s Windrush generation at a fundraiser this weekend.

Justice 4 Windrush will involve members of the Carribean community and include special guest speakers and local musicians.

A march, headed by Police Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, will lead supporters from Preston North End to Flag Market at 10.30am on Saturday.

The event hopes to raise awareness of the Windrush scandal, which saw people originally from the Caribbean being wrongly detained or threatened with deportation, despite living and working in the UK for decades.

Glenda Andrew, from Fulwood, is hosting the event alongside Sakeena Muncey, who both have parents affected by citizenship issues.

“We want to make sure the issue is raised up as it affects so many people across the country and in Preston,” said Glenda, 56.

“We are inviting members of the Carribean and English community to take part in our march. Everyone is welcome.”

“My parents had lived and worked in Preston for years and had issues with their citizenship. I want to make sure this doesn’t happen again by standing up for our human rights.”

Preston Pulse is working with the event at the Flag Market on Saturday, hoping to march people into the conversation about Preston’s diverse and multicultural community.

The two-day fundraiser will raise money for Preston Windrush Generation and Descendants UK (PWGD) and guide others to help and support if they are struggling with their own citizenship.

There will also be a family fun day at the Catherine Beckett Centre in Deepdale on Sunday from 11.30am to 4.30pm.