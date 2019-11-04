Man, 21, missing for more than two weeks may have been seen in Darwen yesterday

A man who disappeared without a trace nearly three weeks ago may have been seen in Darwen, police say.

Lancashire police has today released CCTV images of Luke Noone, from Islington, taken the day he went missing.

Luke was last seen on October 15 at around 10pm in the Punstock Road area of Darwen. He was wearing a black coat, grey trousers, and distinctive blue and yellow Karrimor trainers, and was carrying a rucksack.

It is believed he is still wearing these clothes, but no longer has his rucksack.

Detectives are now looking to trace a woman who may have spoken to Luke.

Around 10.30am yesterday (Sunday, November 3), a woman told a Mountain Rescue volunteer she had spoken to a man matching Luke’s description at the junction of Inverness Road and Manor Road in Darwen. She is described as white, in her late 40s to early 50s, wearing a t-shirt referring to a care home and carrying a bucket.

Luke has links to Blackburn, Darwen, Accrington, Lytham and Blackpool. He is known to camp out and could be staying in a shed or garage, police say.

Det Sgt Louise Briggs, of Blackburn CID, said: “Our search to find Luke is very much on-going. He has been missing for a number of days now and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“We now have clear CCTV images which show the clothing he was wearing on the day he disappeared. If you have seen a man matching this description, please come forward.

“Furthermore, we want to trace a woman who may have information crucial to our investigation.

“We know this woman spoke to a Mountain Rescue volunteer and may be able to assist our enquiries. If this was you, please come forward.”

Anybody with information should either contact (01254) 353871 or 101, quoting log number 1300 of October 17, or email 3901@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.