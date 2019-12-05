Makeover for rock and roll cocktail bar Kuckoo in Preston

A rock and roll cocktail bar Preston is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

And now the company which runs Kuckoo in Fox Street has also bought the building, as well as the site next door.

Owner and founder of Kuckoo, Richard Powell, says their brand values have allowed the company to grow in the last 10 years.

He said: “Preston is where it all began - we are a local family and love being a part of the community. We’ve always thrived off the loyalty of our customers who come back and enjoy what we offer.

“Now we own the building on Fox Street in Preston, we have big plans for the New Year.

“We want to invest more into the site, bringing it up-to-date and in line with the other bars in terms of interior styling.

"That is why we are looking to refurbish the exterior and interior bar in early 2020.

"We’re hoping the exterior renovation will be complete by the first quarter of the New Year.”

The Kuckoo brand has expanded rapidly in the last decade, opening two new bars in Knutsford and Sheffield in 2017, and invested £50K in the refurbishment of its Chester site, which first opened in 2013.