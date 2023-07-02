The carriageway was closed since just after 7am and has been shut for most of the day.

Police said the tanker ploughed through the central reservation of the motorway while travelling northbound this morning.

It then crashed through into the southbound carriageway before overturning between junctions 31 and 32.

The overturned lorry that has caused the closure of the M6 near Preston on Sunday

As much as 20,000 litres of milk was spilt onto the motorway.

The male driver and his female passenger were injured and have been taken to hospital, Lancashire Police said. Their condition remains unknown.

However, National Highways reports that the M6 northbound has “just re-opened”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Traffic is expected to be slow moving and congested for some time so please avoid the area where possible.”

The accident impacted on traffic the M6, M55 eastbound and M61 northbound.

By 12.30pm, the milk tanker had been righted and removed from the central reservation barrier but clear-up works were urgently needed after both milk and diesel spilled into the carriageway.