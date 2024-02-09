Across the Fylde, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include changes to plans involving the construction of already approved holiday lodges and homes, partial demolition of a listed building, as well as numerous house extensions amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.