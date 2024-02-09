News you can trust since 1886
Lytham St Annes, Newton with Clifton & Westby planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (January 29 and February 4).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 13:02 GMT

Across the Fylde, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes to plans involving the construction of already approved holiday lodges and homes, partial demolition of a listed building, as well as numerous house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

All the Fylde planning applications validated between Jan 29 and Feb 4

Application validated on Jan 29 to install air source heat pump to side elevation of main dwelling

Application validated on Jan 29 to discharge condition 16 (travel plan) of planning permission 19/0318

Application validated on Jan 29 for single storey front and side extensions.

