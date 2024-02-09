Across the Fylde, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes to plans involving the construction of already approved holiday lodges and homes, partial demolition of a listed building, as well as numerous house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

3 Olive Grove, Bryning with Warton PR4 1BT Application validated on Jan 29 to install air source heat pump to side elevation of main dwelling

Windy Harbour Holiday Park, Windy Harbour Rd, Little Eccleston with LarbreckFY6 8NB Application validated on Jan 29 to discharge condition 16 (travel plan) of planning permission 19/0318

43 Frenchwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 4RP Application validated on Jan 29 for single storey front and side extensions.

4 . 43 Frenchwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 4RP Application validated on Jan 29 for single storey front and side extensions. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales