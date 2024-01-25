Across the Fylde, eleven planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new flat, changes to St Annes Library and an update on a 36 house housing development amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

Fylde planning applications validated between January 15 and January 21.

St Annes Library, Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes FY8 1NR Application validated on Jan 15 for listed building consent for replacement of existing lantern rooflight on rear of building with new lantern rooflight containing new opening casements to provide ventilation to room beneath

Roseacre 14 Wildings Lane, Lytham St Annes FY8 3RJ Application validated on Jan 15 for approval of the reserved matters of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development of 36 dwellings pursuant to outline planning permission 21/0811

Flat 2A 81 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1XD Application validated on Jan 16 for certificate of lawful development to confirm that the existing use of the rear part of the building's first floor as an additional (second) self-contained flat is lawful