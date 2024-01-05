News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Lytham St Annes, Kirkham & Newton with Clifton planning applications from the Christmas period awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council over the past two weeks (December 18 and December 31).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 10:49 GMT

Across the Fylde, 13 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They the construction of new homes and a large expansion of a popular cafe/bar amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

All the applications submitted between December 18 and December 31.

1. Fylde planning applications

All the applications submitted between December 18 and December 31. Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 18 for installation of replacement shop front and extraction flue to rear

2. 62 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4BX

Application validated on Dec 18 for installation of replacement shop front and extraction flue to rear Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 19 for Certificate of Lawful Development for proposed hip to gable roof extension, formation of rear dormer and installation of second floor window in west facing side elevation

3. 77 Kingsway, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AD

Application validated on Dec 19 for Certificate of Lawful Development for proposed hip to gable roof extension, formation of rear dormer and installation of second floor window in west facing side elevation Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 19 for extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) dormer to rear roof plane of the dwelling, 2) formation of triangular window to gable of front elevation, 3) velux window to the front roof plane of the dwelling.

4. The Grove, Serpentine Walk, Lytham St Annes FY8 5PB

Application validated on Dec 19 for extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) dormer to rear roof plane of the dwelling, 2) formation of triangular window to gable of front elevation, 3) velux window to the front roof plane of the dwelling. Photo: Google Maps

