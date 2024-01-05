Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council over the past two weeks (December 18 and December 31).

Across the Fylde, 13 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They the construction of new homes and a large expansion of a popular cafe/bar amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

1 . Fylde planning applications All the applications submitted between December 18 and December 31.

2 . 62 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4BX Application validated on Dec 18 for installation of replacement shop front and extraction flue to rear

3 . 77 Kingsway, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AD Application validated on Dec 19 for Certificate of Lawful Development for proposed hip to gable roof extension, formation of rear dormer and installation of second floor window in west facing side elevation