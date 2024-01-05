Lytham St Annes, Kirkham & Newton with Clifton planning applications from the Christmas period awaiting a decision
Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council over the past two weeks (December 18 and December 31).
Across the Fylde, 13 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They the construction of new homes and a large expansion of a popular cafe/bar amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.