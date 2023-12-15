Lytham St Annes, Kirkham and Westby-with-Plumptons planning applications from last week awaiting a decision
Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (December 4-December 10).
Across the Fylde, 21 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include new homes, changes to BAE Systems Warton and numerous house extensions amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.