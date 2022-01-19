Low carbon hub to help local businesses 'go green' and do their bit to save the planet to be launched in Burnley

The college has secured government funding through the national Strategic Development Fund (SDF) to develop a low carbon hub within its Princess Way Campus.

The centre will be open to small and medium-sized employers from across the region to develop a vital understanding of the business incentives and need to become more environmentally aware and how they can make necessary changes.

Neil Burrows, assistant principal for employer engagement at Burnley College, said: “We are delighted to be leading the way with this exciting project which will give Lancashire businesses a head-start in the nation’s 'Green Revolution.'

"There is no doubt whatsoever that every business will have to adopt sustainability measures to survive going forward as supply chains and customers' demand to see what environmental controls their suppliers have in

place.

“At Burnley College, we understand just what business needs to thrive and be successful – that’s why we were determined to bring this cash to Burnley and create the ultimate ‘one stop shop’ where employers can find out everything they need to know in one place.”

The hub will focus on three key areas vital to support businesses transition to a greener future including:

* Behavioural change – helping businesses to understand the change in culture needed and take ownership of their individual sustainability plans

*Energy management – training and development opportunities for managers to fully understand energy management and explore green solutions

*Technology and monitoring solutions – support for businesses to ‘retro fit’ energy monitoring technology to help inform key decisions, as well as a location to carry out research for efficient solutions to meet future demand.

Neil added: “Lancashire led the way in the Industrial Revolution. We will lead the way once again in the Green Revolution.

"As a county, we have a workforce who are thirsty for new skills and knowledge and employers who are not afraid to lead the way in embracing new technologies and working practices.

“The sustainability centre of excellence for business at Burnley College will be the first of its kind in the Red Rose county and we can’t wait to play our part in making a difference to the region’s future prosperity and to the future of

our planet.”

The college’s SDF project forms part of a wider bid led by Lancashire colleges and is supported by Blackburn, Lancaster and Morecambe and West Lancashire colleges. It sees colleges across the region embrace pioneering work which will have an impact on diverse industries and learners. As part of this collaboration, Burnley College is also supporting an SDF project to upskill the construction industry in creating carbon zero

homes; install air source heat pumps; conserving fuel and power in existing homes and develop renewable options and offsets for zero carbon.