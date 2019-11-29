St Catherine's Light up a Life

Loved ones remembered at St Catherine's Hospice's annual Light Up A Life dedication evening

St Catherine’s welcomed members of the community into the hospice grounds for the charity’s poignant Light Up A Life dedication evenings.

Families and friends came together to remember their loved ones and support the hospice during the emotional lights switch-on and dedication ceremonies featuring music from Continental Brass and the North West Ambulance Service Choir. The lights will shine brightly in the hospice grounds in Lostock Hall throughout the festive season and into the new year, symbolising the lives of those being remembered.

Head of administration Kelly Thompson with the Light up A Life photo bauble tree

1. Light up a Life Photo Baubles

Head of administration Kelly Thompson with the Light up A Life photo bauble tree
Helen Noblett with grandson Logan Barton (17 months)

2. Special family time

Helen Noblett with grandson Logan Barton (17 months)
North West Ambulance Choir

3. Special songs

North West Ambulance Choir
Gathering round to honour precious loved ones

4. Remembering loved ones

Gathering round to honour precious loved ones
