Love Island snub: Preston Councillor Freddie Bailey reveals he turned down a place on the show after show organisers asked him to apply

Freddie Bailey, a Preston City Councillor, revealed that he was asked to apply by Love Island producers but turned them down.

In a Tweet on Monday, the 22 year old said that he "was asked to go on Love Island this year but I said no."

The Labour Councillor made headlines last month after challenging former EDL leader Tommy Robinson during the latter's European Election campaign.

Bailey, who has over 38k followers on Twitter, said the producers of the hit reality TV show approached him over social media.

A spokesperson for Love Island confirmed that they had contacted him to ask "if he was interested in filling out an application form."

At 22, Bailey is the youngest member of Preston City Council.

But Bailey, who represents the Garrison Ward in Fulwood, said in the Tweet: "Ain't no way am I being forced to do a stupid dance."

If he had accepted, he would have joined a growing list of politicians who have made appearances on reality TV.

In 2012, Nadine Dorries MP was suspended by the Conservative Party for competing in "I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here".

In 2017, former Scottish Labour leader, Kezia Dugdale MSP, also went into the Jungle.

Bailey has been a vocal supporter of the Labour Party leadership at Westminster

And most recently, in 2018, former Shadow Home Secretary Anne Widecome (now a Brexit Party MEP), joined the Big Brother House for series 21.

Bailey's followers had varied responses to the announcement that he turned Love Island down.

One fan replied to his Tweet saying: "If you'd said yes I definitely would have watched it."

Bailey giving a speech to a meeting of the whole council last year.

Another was glad that he had refused: "We can’t spare you anyway we need you to keep up the fight."