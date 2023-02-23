Known only as Mr. R from Lancashire, the mystery winner has scooped a whopping £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker event drawn on Friday, February 3.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw but the special draw on February 3 saw 100 millionaires made in one night across the European EuroMillions community with 30 of these prizes won by ticket-holders in the UK. With the usual UK Millionaire Maker winner, 31 UK players instantly became £1,000,000 richer in the draw, including Mr. R.

The Lancashire local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like Mr. R, release some details through partial publicity.

A mystery Lancashire man is celebrating a big Lottery win

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for Mr. R for winning this fantastic prize, he has become a millionaire overnight and can look forward to making amazing memories as the latest National Lottery winner.”

A mystery figure from Lancashire has become a millionair overnight thanks to the Euromillions. Image: Tyler Harris on Unsplash

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket creating a millionaire in every draw.

