Lorry involved in motorway smash near Wigan

This is the dramatic aftermath of an motorway collision in the early hours of the morning.



The image was shared by Highways England, following the incident on the M6 southbound between J26 Orrell and J27 Shevington. Traffic was brought to a near standstill following the collision, which occurred in a tailback. Police attended and closed two lanes while they assessed the scene, with delays of up to 50 minutes being reported.

The motorway was reopened around 3.30am this morning (Saturday, August 10).

Conditions of the motorists involved have not been released.