Longton man aiming to cycle the distance between Preston and Peru for Galloway's Society for the Blind

A young man is raising awareness of his challenge to cycle the distance from Preston to Peru for Galloway's Society for the Blind, by collecting donations in Leyland this weekend.

William Bamford, who volunteers for the visually impaired and sight loss charity, will have a stall at Leyland Market tomorrow (Friday, September 20) and Saturday, September 21, where he will be boosting his efforts to raise cash ahead of its organised challenge trekking across Peru next October.

The 18-year-old will act as a sighted guide for participants and has vowed to raise even more money by cycling 6,000 miles (the equivalent of the distance from Preston to Peru) from now until his trip.

William, from Longton, was keen to be a volunteer for Galloway’s Society for the Blind, as it supported his nana, Margaret Bamford, before she died in 2012, aged 75.

He said: “I’m doing this is as a thank you to Galloway’s for supporting my nana Margaret through her vision problems and giving her a better life. Galloway’s helped by keeping her independent; by supplying glasses and visual assistance as well as helping her to use the small amount of sight she had left.

“My Cycle to Peru Challenge started when I approached Penwortham Leisure Centre and they allowed me to use their exercise bike for free to complete this for Galloway’s. I have already done 780 miles as well as cycled the Guild Wheel in Preston to complete more of the 6,000 miles.”

Support his cause and donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/will-bamford

Follow William’s progress on his Facebook page, where he posts vlogs and updates.

William is looking for events where to raise awareness and money for Galloway’s and can be contacted via email at: william.bamford1@btinternet.com.

Galloway’s Society for the Blind is based in Penwortham and it also has a site in Farrington Street, Chorley.